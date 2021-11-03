Bullies Attack 12-Year-Old Boy With Special Needs, Regret Recording Video

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about the dangers of bullying as well as the mental & physical repercussions it can have on students who are victims.

The Overbay family was in the middle of a social media storm after their son, 12-year-old Rayden, was caught on camera being bullied.

Danny Overbay, Rayden’s father, said: “It’s gotta stop, no matter what. Whether it’s my son somebody else’s son or daughter… it’s gotta stop.”

According to the Overbays, Rayden is living with many different challenges, including ADHD, ODD, ADD, and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“Our son is a high-functioning special needs child… just because we don’t label him as a special needs child, doesn’t mean that he’s not,” Danny said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Two bullying incidents were caught on camera, and both videos went viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The first incident occurred on Thursday after school, and the second on Friday in the school bathroom.

Rayden’s mother stated that the two incidents were unrelated, but just happened to occur within 24 hours.

Danny stated: “Because a couple of people or a few people decided to record it on video because they thought it was funny… is the only reason I am sitting in front of you today. Some of those kids claim to be my son’s friend, and that’s hard as a dad.”

Rayden’s parents stated that he had been bullied his entire life. “As you saw in the video, he’s always been bigger than everybody. I would witness kids when he was like 8 or 9 just walk up and punch him square in the stomach,” Rayden’s mother, Scotlyn Overby, said.

They are worried about the kids involved, and are asking people to stop and think because the kids who punched Rayden were receiving death threats.

“These are adults threatening children. Threatening harm to children, which is totally unacceptable. I shouldn’t have to sit here and say adults quit threatening 12 and possibly 13-year-old children,” Scotlyn said.

The parents stated that they 100% forgive the students and want the harassment to stop.

“His mother and I forgive the babies for what they did, we forgive the kids for what they did. They made a mistake, they’re 12 they’re 13 they got a life to live. They made a huge mistake we forgive them as parents so please stop all the cyberbullying,” Danny said.

Fight for the Forgotten, a non-profit organization, is supporting the Overbay family, working with them to ensure that Rayden is feeling supported and doing well.

“The purpose of today is not to cast blame on the school of Yukon. It’s not to cast shame at all on the students that were involved … it’s actually to rally support, support for Rayden,” founder Justin Wren said. “Just to surround them with love and encouragement and compassion and kindness is contagious.”

Sources: Oklahoma's News 4