Bullied Teen Surprises Haters After Losing 141 lbs Before Prom

At 16 years old, Josephine Desgrand weighed 280 pounds, and became an easy target for bullies in school. The constant bullying and pictures of skinny models on Instagram endlessly crushed her self-esteem. She knew something had to change.

Like many people, she had tried dieting and failed. She kept eating more, and kept gaining weight. The self-pity she experienced because of her “failures” drove her to binge on junk food.

This vicious cycle made her feel worse to the point that she couldn’t take it anymore. She decided to change, and made a promise to herself.

Speaking to BoredPanda, she said, “I went into my room and stripped down to my underwear.” She then made a promise to herself to no longer keep being fat. She set up an Instagram page called @nolongerfatjosie to document her transformation.

“I took pictures of myself at different angles, excited for my next weight loss journey. I used [a] tape measure and wrote down my dimensions, knowing I had a long way to go, but I wanted to track every change, no matter how small,” she stated.

She started a low-carb no-sugar diet, and upped her water intake. She set small goals, and she started noticing tiny changes as she tracked the progress she was making. Seeing his daughter’s results, Mark joined in and set his own weight loss goals.

“Being competitive with him pushed us both to go the extra mile, and it was great to have my dad along for the ride,” Josie stated. The challenge and support worked, and she soon got to 198 pounds. She had lost 82 pounds through diet.

This motivated her further, and she joined the gym. “Working at the gym gave me the extra push to reach my goal weight,” she said.

Her Instagram page also turned into a source of motivation and support, as her followers continued to push her towards her goals. She said, “I shared my meals and progress on my Instagram account @nolongerfatjosie. My followers quickly grew, and each was more supportive than the last. ‘You look great!’ they wrote. ‘Mmm, do you have the recipe.’”

“With people from all around the world along for my journey, I never thought about quitting. Putting aside an hour each night, I responded to every person. Being in their position before, I now wanted to help as many people as I could. ‘Keep going,’ I would write back when someone thought they couldn’t do it anymore,” Josie explained.

By the time she attended prom, she weighed 139 pounds, having lost 141 pounds in the course of her year. Her transformation was evident as she stepped into her figure-hugging prom dress.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Josephine Desgrand