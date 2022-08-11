Brothers Face Decades In Prison After Cops Discover What They Did To African American Teen In His Yard

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and robberies across America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three brothers from Texas are being charged with capital murder in the killing of a teenager.

Kyle Garrison, 17, Tyee Garrison, 18, and Sean Garrison, 23, have been arrested for the murder of 18-year-old high school senior Xavier Olesko in White Settlement, Texas, according to KDFW.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Olesko was shot outside a home in the Fort Worth suburb. CBS DFW reports that police said Olesko was temporarily living at the house with friends.

Witnesses said that Olesko was in the backyard with friends when he went to the front to meet someone. After they heard a gunshot, they ran to the front yard where Olesko was lying on the ground. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police believe that Olesko and Sean were acquaintances and they had arranged to meet in the front yard. The brothers arrived intending to rob Olesko, but shot him during the meeting.

Each brother is being held on a $200,000 bond following their arrest. Police said additional arrests may follow, according to CBS DFW.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Tyee and Sean have previously faced criminal charges.

In 2016, Tyee was charged with assault causing bodily injury on two separate occasions. In the first assault, he was accused of punching a man, hitting him with a chain around his fist and scratching him.

The case would not have gone on his record, except for the second assault which reinstated his sentence and earned him 10 days in jail.

He was also convicted of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana and sentences to two days in jail.

Sean faces pending charges for injuring a child earlier in the year. The Star-Telegram references court documents that said he injured a girl younger than 15 by pushing her against a hard surface then struck and bit her.

A fourth Garrison brother, 20-year-old Bryan, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in June 2017 after he was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to the Star-Telegram.

Bryan's victim was the Garrisons' next-door neighbor at the time. The family later moved "to get away from the Garrisons," court documents said.

An aunt, Heather Garrison, told the Star-Telegram that the brother's father died in 2003. Court documents in Bryan's case claim their mother "left them alone often and was a drunk and a bad mom."

"I found out [about the arrests] like everybody else - on the news," Heather told the Star-Telegram. "All I can say is I pray for Xavier's family along with my own."

Sources: KDFW, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, CBS DFW