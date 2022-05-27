Brooklyn Ripper' Found Guilty Of Murdering Children, Insults Victims In Court With Reaction To Sentencing

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniel St. Hubert, a homeless man dubbed the “Brooklyn Ripper,” fell asleep in court as he was being sentenced for stabbing two children.

According to the New York Post, St. Hubert cornered then seven-year-old Mikayla Capers and six-year-old Prince Joshua “PJ” Avitto, in an elevator before stabbing them multiple times. PJ died at the scene after sustaining 11 stab wounds, but Mikayla managed to crawl to the building’s entrance.

"Sometimes I try not to remember this bad man Daniel St. Hubert and what he did to me," now 11-year-old Mikayla testified in Brooklyn Supreme Court. "But every day, I must look at my body and see the 16 stab wounds that will be there for the rest of my life."

Mikayla asked Judge Vincent Del Giudice to sentence St. Hubert to life so he "can never hurt anyone else.”

The 31-year-old was not remorseful for his actions, and never once apologized for the 2014 attack in the Boulevard Houses in East New York.

"I want to kill him, f****** b******," a relative yelled at St. Hubert as he dozed off. "Hope you rot in hell."

After waking up, St. Hubert began ranting and maintaining his innocence despite the DNA evidence which secured his conviction.

"I've been saying from the beginning I'm innocent. Can you look me in the face, your honor, and see I'm a good guy?" he asked the judge.

"It is my honest hope and desire that you never regain your freedom," the judge told St. Hubert, sparking applause from the courtroom, which was packed with the victims’ relatives.

Prosecutor Patrick O’Connor, who was advocating for a life sentence, read a letter from PJ’s dad, Nicholas Avitto, which stated: "Justice took a stand against this hideous monster."

O’Connor called for St. Hubert to receive the maximum sentence, citing St. Hubert’s 2009 crime, where he punched and strangled his mother with an electrical cord until she passed out. He threatened to kill her during the incident.

Despite St. Hubert’s DNA being found on the handle of the steak knife which had the blood of the two victims on it, his attorneys revealed that they plan to appeal the conviction.

