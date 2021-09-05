Britney Spears Explains Why She Posted 11 Topless Photos In 24 Hours

Britney Spears has sparked headlines numerous times over the past few weeks, and she is once again trending after she posted 11 topless pics on her Instagram page in a 24-hour time frame.

The first post featured seven photos – six being topless pics and the seventh the image of a rose.

Less than 24 hours later, she uploaded a second post, this time containing four topless photos and a rose emoji as her caption.

The first post contained a long caption, with Spears explaining what she was doing, and insisted that she didn’t get a boob job.

The caption read: "No guys... I didn't get a boob job in just a week... nor am I pregnant. I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food. Before I show you more pics of my body... I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin.”

“In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer... no... I'm not talking in a strip club or a performance... just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you're wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer!” she wrote.

"I bet you're wondering why I'd expose my body now. Well, it's because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it's made me view myself that way,” she added.

"I wanted to see myself in a lighter way... naked... like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it's insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain, hurt, tears and heavy burdens aren't who I am,” she wrote, concluding: "I am a woman, a beautiful sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form."

Sources: Marca