Bride Gets Back At Abusive Parents After They Try To Get Invited To Her Wedding

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

A Reddit user who claims her parents abused her for most of her life decided to get back at them when they tried to insist that they be invited to her wedding.

In a post that just recently went viral, 23-year-old Alyssa Pearce explained that she suffered years of “physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of two people who were supposed to love and cherish me,” and that she was recently “bullied” to invite them to her wedding.

“So my narcissistic parents abused me for 16 years before I ran away from home,” Pearce wrote in her post. “Now they’re trying to bully their way (via family, they haven’t bothered to speak to me personally) into getting an invitation to my wedding. There was really only one way to respond.”

Instead of fighting, Pearce decided that she would send them an invitation, but the beautifully printed invite wasn’t the same one that other attendees got in the mail.

“Together with our friends and family,” the invite reads in part, “Alex and Alyssa would like to invite you to suck it and bask in our happiness, your bitterness, and our mutual irritation at each other’s existence, as we completely ignore yours and celebrate our marriage without you.”

Pearce explained that when a family member harassed her to invite her parents, she “snapped” and churned out the now viral invitation.

“So I went home and wrote my parents the de-invitation. I opened up a word document, found the nicest calligraphy font I could, loaded up the printer with some of the lovely parchment paper left over from the other invitations, and wrote,” Pearce explained. “I then found a nice matching envelope, addressed it with a fancy gold pen, and posted it. I mean, if you’re going to send someone a memorable ‘stuff you,’ you’ve really got to put in some effort. You may as well go all-out.”

