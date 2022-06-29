Boy’s ‘Sixth Sense’ Sends Him Outside, Wasn’t Prepared For What He Found

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 9-year-old girl survived a deadly car crash thanks to a nearby resident who heard the accident.

Ryan Boyce, who lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was on his porch when he heard a car crash down the road.

"We heard a motorcycle driving by going insanely fast," Boyce told KFOR. "We hear this loud screech, a big crash, and we knew we’d heard an accident."

Boyce and his family called the police, but they were unable to find the car involved that night.

Boyce and his family decided to look for it.

"This morning, my brother couldn't shake the feeling that somebody was out there hurt, someone could be dying," Boyce said at the time. "He drove out here by himself and found the accident and immediately called the police."

When authorities found the car, they also found the bodies of a woman and a child. But there was also one survivor, a 9-year-old girl.

"They could still by laying out there, and that little girl could be dead now," Boyce said.

"We could’ve been there at the last minutes of her saving point. I’m just praying for that family whoever they are, I don’t know who they are yet, but God bless you."

The girl was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The victims were later identified as 29-year-old Tera Mattingly and 8-year-old Zoey Mattingly.

Many readers praised the young man and his family for finding the girl and saving her life.

"God Bless this young man for listening to his gut feelings and finding this accident and helping to get police there," one reader commented on Facebook. "Gods blessings also on the girl that survived the accident."

"Listen to the sixth sense,God has given us, that young man felt that something was not right, he and his family ended saving a child's life," another wrote.

"We need to listen to our hearts and our children," another added. "He was God's instrument to save this little girl. Could the two boys have been saved the night before?"

Some readers questioned the police's performance in the case.

"Poor job by the officers," one reader wrote. "They really should have longer. Don't get me wrong, I am all for the police departments, just think the should have done better."

"I don't understand why the police did not investigate that incident more thoroughly," another wrote.

"Lazy cops , possibly if they would look farther than their nose, they could have found," wrote another commenter.

Sources: KFOR