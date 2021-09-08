Dad To Teachers Offended By Son's Shirt: Get Over It (Photos)

September 8, 2021

A photo of a teen wearing an anti-Hillary Clinton T-shirt to school went viral. 

Richard Gautier shared the photo of his son to his Facebook page and described the interaction between the student and his teacher when he arrived to class with the shirt on.

So...Mason wore his "Hillary for Prison 2016" shirt to school today. One of his Clinton-supporting teachers whom he's has political discussions with asked, "Did you wear that for me?"

His reply, "No, for Chris Stevens."

Mic drop.

Photo credit: Richard Gautier/Facebook via Mad World News

The post quickly went viral, with many praising the student for his response to the teacher.

“AWESOME! Now that's a young man who is being raised up right!” one viewer commented.

“Kid has got some nades. He got'em from his gene pool,” another wrote. Do you think the student’s shirt is appropriate to wear to school?

Sources: Richard Gautier/Facebook, The Guardian, Fortune 

