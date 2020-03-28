Boy Writes 'Hilarious' Journal Entry About Mom's Homeschooling

As schools close amid the COVID-19 outbreak, parents are taking up teachers’ roles in an effort to help kids continue with their school work. However, many are finding themselves in a waking nightmare as they homeschool their kids.

Candice and Matthew Kennedy have three kids, 12-year-old Tyler, 10-year-old Emily, and 8-year-old Ben. Candice was not fazed by the idea of homeschooling the kids, saying, “I was a stay-at-home mom for 11 years, so being around my kids all day and helping them learn was nothing new.”

Candice, who works part-time at a bakery in Kentucky, thought she was in for an easy ride since teachers were emailing assignments for the kids.

She said: “I had all my kids at our dining room table, asked them to pull out their folders, and told them to get started on the material that they had been provided.”

With two of the kids in middle school, Candice soon realized that it was going to be a wild ride. The two kids have six or seven teachers, who have sent two assignments each.

“Emily is a straight-A student who loves school, but she was overwhelmed and anxious that she wasn’t going to be able to complete everything. Tyler is extremely intelligent, but is having a hard time this year with math. He was asking me questions about his geometry homework to which I had no answers for,” she said. “They were getting impatient with my inability to answer their questions. I started mimicking a grown-up crying in an attempt to lighten the mood. Seeing their mom squirm and not know the answers was pretty funny to them and they were all laughing and trying to console me.”

As the week drew to a close, she believed that she had gotten a hang of the homeschooling thing. However, Ben’s journal entry had her laughing “hysterically.”

She said, “The kids asked what was so funny. I read the entry out loud and looked over at Ben. A big sly grin spread over his face. Ben is the comedian in our family, so I knew he meant it to be funny. I immediately went to Facebook to share it.”

The entry read: “It is not going good. My mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out, and I’m telling you, it is not going good.”

The post was shared over 300,000 times.

