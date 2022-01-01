Boy With Down Syndrome Rejected By Every Girl Before Dance, Mom Loses It When She Sees His Date

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

A teen with Down syndrome was turned down by every girl he asked to the homecoming dance. Then, he got an unexpected surprise that turned his night around (video below).

Daniel Rivas, 17, has Down syndrome, but he is just like other kids his age. He dreams of going to college and becoming a chef. One thing that Daniel always looked forward to was going to his homecoming dance. When the time came, he asked several girls to be his date, but was turned down, according to FaithIt.

When a 10th grader named Kylie Fronius heard that Daniel was looking for a date for prom, she knew right away that she wanted to surprise him. One day in school, she asked him to be her date.

"Someone took the time to take my son to homecoming," said Daniel's mother, Tonya Rivas. "Words can't even describe what I'm feeling right now."

Video of Kylie asking Daniel to homecoming went viral and KVVU covered the story.

"I don't think of kids that have a disability... I don't think of them as being different," Kylie told KVVU. "I hope I can make his night fun."

Tonya was stunned by Kylie's gesture. She said, "It's not that Daniel has a disability. It's Kylie didn't see any disability. That is what your heart wants as a mom."

After covering the story, the FOX5 Surprise Squad at KVVU were impressed by Kylie's generosity. They decided they wanted to be a part of Daniel's night and help make it even more special.

The Surprise Squad is known locally for recognizing people doing good things in the community and giving them a big surprise.

Daniel and Kylie's night started when the Surprise Squad sent a Rolls Royce to pick them up. First, the pair was brought to a fancy dinner. Then, they were taken to the homecoming dance, where they got the red carpet treatment for their entrance, according to LittleThings.

Daniel broke down in tears of joy before the night was over.

KVVU's story about Daniel's homecoming went viral, with more than 2 million views on YouTube. Hundreds of viewers commented on the generosity of Kylie and the Surprise Squad.

"This is amazing, I watched this with tears in my eyes," one user commented. "We need more of this in the world."

"Wow! Am all in tears," Another viewer wrote. "When will we learn to be like this sweet young girl! Do NOT discriminate Daniel has a lot of potential, giving so much love alone is a gift! Way to go Daniel!! Best of luck!!!"

Watch KVVU's story about Daniel and Kylie here:

