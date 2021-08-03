Boy Records Video Of School Fight, Mom Gets Arrested After Posting Footage To Facebook

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Two teenagers were charged following a fight at a local high school, with one parent getting arrested after a video of the fight was posted online.

In the fight, one of the students seems to violently hit his head on a concrete bench. When he showed signs of a concussion, paramedics were called to the scene.

According to Scott Police Department Chief Chad Leger, the boy was checked out by doctors and is fine.

Both boys involved in the fight have been slapped with criminal charges. The boy wearing a white shirt in the video was charged with second-degree battery, while the one in the dark shirt was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

“One of the juveniles sustained a head injury by striking one of the benches when he was shoved. Acadiana Ambulance was called due to some signs of possible concussion,” said Leger.

Officials stated that the injured teen’s tests were negative for traumatic injury, but that he was still facing charges in addition to the punishment he’ll receive from the school district.

Joe Craig, CAO for Lafayette Parish School System, stated: “Both students involved in that will be disciplined according to parish policy.”

The two boys were not the only ones in trouble because of the fight.

32-year-old Maegan Adkins-Barras, the mother of the boy who recorded the video of the fight, was arrested and charged with unlawfully posting criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

Maegan got the copy of the video from her son and posted it on Facebook, a move that landed her in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The Louisiana law relating to the unlawful posting of criminal activity states in part: “It shall be unlawful for a person who is either a principal or accessory to a crime to obtain an image of the commission of the crime using any camera, videotape, or any other image recording device and to transfer that image obtained during the commission of the crime by the use of a computer online service…”

Sources: KLFY

