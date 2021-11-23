Boy Calls Parents During Burglary While Home Alone, Dad Who's An Off-Duty Cop Arrives And Fatally Shoots Burglar

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A veteran off-duty City of Miami officer shot and killed a previously convicted burglar in the driveway of his southwest Miami-Dade home.

The incident occurred before 4 p.m. near the 700 block of Southwest 98th Court after the officer’s 13-year-old son, who was home alone, told his parents that someone was trying to break into the home, MDPD spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. The father rushed home and encountered the suspect in the driveway.

"The subject turned on him, and with a very large screwdriver, and he made a threat to the officer’s life," Sergeant Tommy Reyes of the Fraternal Order of Police, said. He added that the suspect had possibly made a move towards the officer, prompting the shooting.

29-year-old Anthony Arias was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital, where he later died. He had previously served time in prison for burglary. The officer was the only one who fired a weapon. The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Sources: NBC Miami