Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Publish date:

Boy Calls Parents During Burglary While Home Alone, Dad Who's An Off-Duty Cop Arrives And Fatally Shoots Burglar

Author:
Photo Credit: NBC Miami

Photo Credit: NBC Miami

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A veteran off-duty City of Miami officer shot and killed a previously convicted burglar in the driveway of his southwest Miami-Dade home.

Photo Credit: NBC Miami

Photo Credit: NBC Miami

The incident occurred before 4 p.m. near the 700 block of Southwest 98th Court after the officer’s 13-year-old son, who was home alone, told his parents that someone was trying to break into the home, MDPD spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. The father rushed home and encountered the suspect in the driveway.

Photo Credit: NBC Miami

Photo Credit: NBC Miami

"The subject turned on him, and with a very large screwdriver, and he made a threat to the officer’s life," Sergeant Tommy Reyes of the Fraternal Order of Police, said. He added that the suspect had possibly made a move towards the officer, prompting the shooting.

Photo Credit: NBC Miami

Photo Credit: NBC Miami

29-year-old Anthony Arias was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital, where he later died. He had previously served time in prison for burglary. The officer was the only one who fired a weapon. The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Sources: NBC Miami

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

offduty
Society

Boy Calls Parents During Burglary While Home Alone, Dad Who's An Off-Duty Cop Arrives And Fatally Shoots Burglar

gunfight
Society

Gunfight Between 79-Year-Old Army Vet And Gun Shop Burglars Ends With 1 Person Dead

prof
Society

Woman Claims Officers Stopped Her For 'Walking While Black', Police Release Dash Cam Video

bully
Society

8-Year-Old Beaten So Bad He Goes To Hospital With Brain Injury, Police Say Bullies Won't Be Charged

soldier
Society

Soldier Stops At Taco Bell To Order Meal, Comes To A Standstill When He Hears Two Boys Walk In

note
Society

Student Turns Heads After Writing Unexpected Note To Teacher On His Test

biden
Politics

President Biden's Outfit Turns Heads, Some Critics Call It 'Unpresidential'

Another Theory About Adam Walsh's Murder Emerges Promo Image
Society

What Really Happened To 6-Year-Old Adam Walsh? New Theory About His Murder Emerges