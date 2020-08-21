BLM Activists March Through Seattle Neighborhood, Tell White Residents ‘Give Us Your Homes'

Earlier this week, Black Lives Matter protestors stormed a Seattle neighborhood and using obscenities, accused white residents of gentrification and stealing their property, before demanding that they “give black people back their homes.”

“All y’all white motherf***ers get the f*** out our neighborhoods so we can go back to [inaudible],” one protestor yelled. “Get the f*** out. Get the f*** out and give us our sh** back! Give us our sh** back. … Get the f*** out [and] give us our sh** back.”

“Pay the fee,” another one stated. “Open your purse.”

“Get this back, man, we comin for it, reparations,” the first protestor yelled. “Give us our sh** back. Give us our equity back.”

“Give us your house; give black people back their homes. You’re sitting their comfortably, comfortable as f*** and [inaudible] help gentrify this neighborhood. I used to live in this neighborhood … and my family was pushed out, and you’re sitting up there having a good time with your other white friends.”

“Hey, you work for Amazon, don’t you. You work for Amazon, don’t you? Because the majority of the people that live in the Central District now work for Amazon because it’s an easier commute to [inaudible]. Well, guess what? The guy you work for is part of the f***ing problem, too. So, let’s not act like you just are oblivious to the sh** because you knew about it all along, and you’re okay with it. But guess what? We’re not, and we’re bringing it to your front f***in door. So what the f*** do you plan to do about it?”

Another protestor added, “We want it all. We want everything that we supposed to have. Period. And then some, too, because everything we supposed to have ain’t enough. It damn sure ain’t enough. Not for all the years that we didn’t have to suffer, it damn sure ain’t enough. You feel what I’m saying? So like, [dead] serious man, like –”

HotAir editor John Sexton wrote a commentary about the incident:

“How fringe is this group? I watched through the livestream and discovered they had held an impromptu outdoor meeting with King County councilmember Girmay Zahilay just a few minutes before this. Zahilay who is newly elected, was asked what more protesters could advocate for. ‘I say this land transfer stuff is really important,’ he said. ‘One of the pieces of the Black Lives Matter demands is economic justice for black people for indigenous people. That needs to look like land transfer in my opinion because land is wealth. Land gets you the facilities and the buildings that you need to take care of one another.’ He said his generation was tired of ‘symbolic gestures.’ ‘We don’t want that s**t anymore, we want land…give back the land to the people that need it,’ he said. Zahilay was talking specifically about land owned by King County but maybe that didn’t fully penetrate with the protesters. It appears what they got from it was: Give us your house.”

Seattle has seen violent riots in recent weeks, leading to scores of Seattle Police officers getting injured. The situation is so dire that Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigned during the week because of “the disrespect shown to all SPD officers.”

Sources: America Now