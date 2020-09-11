BLM Activists Allegedly 'Swarm' Rochester Restaurants, 'Harass' Diners

The release of footage where local authorities were seen arresting Daniel Prude, has sparked the convergence of dangerous protesters on Rochester, New York, for the third night in a row.

Daniel Prude was found running around naked on the streets in March, as he was reportedly high on PCP. He died after being detained by Rochester police. According to reports, during the arrest, the officers put a spit hood on Prude, and then pushed his face into the pavement.

There are now calls from his family for the officers involved in his arrest to face murder charges.

An autopsy from Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office stated that Prude's death resulted from "complications arising from asphyxia in the setting of physical confinement due to excited delirium due to acute phencyclidine intoxication," which indicates that he was likely high on PCP."

Seven officers involved in Prude's detainment have been suspended as an investigation is expected.

Social media short clips showing a massive number of protesters destroying unaware outdoor dinners on Friday night in Rochester have gone viral. The protesters forced patrons to exit as they smashed up tables and threw chairs.

"We’re shutting your party down!” was the scream coming from a protester.

A large chunk of the diners panicked as they saw the crowd grow and began tripping over one another as they attempted to run from the outdoor dining area.

The protesters chanted Prude’s name and can be heard saying “If you don’t give us our s***, we shut s*** down!”

Authorities termed the gathering as an unlawful gathering. But despite the efforts of local police to put an end to the riots through crowd-control measures, many protesters refused to stand down.

Rioters were seen climbing trees and disturbing residents. They were reportedly seen setting fire to a city bus stop.

There was a video of at least one protester saying that the protests should be targeted “toward the white folks.”

Another video was seen of a protester saying, “We gonna put matters into our own hands if justice isn't served.”

Sources: America Now