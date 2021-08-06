Black Pastor Stopped By White Officer, His Facebook Post About Their Encounter Turns Heads

After receiving numerous complaints about drivers running a stop sign at 173rd and Woolworth streets, Omaha Police Officer John Henige was posted at the intersection, watching for offenders.

Virgil Walker was among those Henige caught.

"I stopped him because he was a complaint that I had to go sit on," Henige stated.

"I was thinking, 'Dang it, I didn't see you,'" Walker said.

He wrote Walker a ticket, but that was not the end of their interaction.

Henige stated: "The thing that made me remember it was he asked for the photo. That caught me off guard."

Walker, a Black man and local pastor, stated that he was looking to "dispel the standard narrative," when he asked the officer to take a selfie with him.

"This image won't go near as far as the negative story, however, I thought I'd post it anyway. Beyond the Black guy, white cop narrative. This was the kind of respectful exchange that I've come to expect whenever I interact with officers," Walker said.

He posted the selfie on Facebook, where it racked up over 83,000 shares.

Henige was surprised by the reaction.

"People have told me it's gone viral. I don't even know what really going viral is," he said, laughing. "It makes me feel good that I'm out there, conducting myself in an appropriate way that people can see where I am showing respect and just treating people as fairly as I can."

Walker wants more people to use the hashtag #complysaveslives.

"If there's an incident where someone does comply and they lose their life, that's a horrific incident. It's not more horrific because someone's ethnicity, it's not more horrific because I have more melanin in my skin," Walker stated.

Henige stated that the timing of the post was uncanny, considering the unrest in Minnesota in recent months sparked by the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright and former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

