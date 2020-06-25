Black Lives Matter Activist Says White Statues Of Jesus Should 'Come Down'

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King stated that tearing down the statues depicting Jesus with European features is permissible since they promote white supremacy.

"Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been," King tweeted on Monday. "In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down. "

He wrote in a second tweet: "Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form [of] white supremacy, created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down."

King has previously been accused by his former activist partners of accepting more money in donation that he publicly accounts for. He has denied these accusations.

King made headlines during the Democratic primary as campaign surrogate for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign after MSNBC's Rachel Maddow slammed him for misrepresenting her report.

