Bill Cosby Under Fire Over The T-Shirt He Wore While Leaving Prison

Photo Credit: Twitter VM3 Media

Bill Cosby, having served nearly three years of his sentence, had his charges overturned, and soon after, he was out of his prison garb. Cosby was photographed giving the peace sign to a helicopter flying overhead as he headed home.

With the public’s attention on Cosby on his first day as a free man, staff and students at Central High were flabbergasted to see the 86-year-old wearing the school’s t-shirt. The school was dismayed that he would wear their shirt upon his release, and quickly made it clear that they did not condone it.

Photo Credit: Google

Despite his freedom, Cosby’s reputation and name have been tarnished, so much so that no brand, entity or corporation wants to be associated with him. Central High School class president of 1997 has slammed Cosby’s wardrobe choice, with the t-shirt having been issued the same year.

While Cosby did briefly attend the school, it is unclear how he got the shirt since he never graduated. Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter, slamming Cosby's choice to wear the shirt on the day he was released.

Photo Credit: Google 

One person commented: "Not Bill Cosby wearing a Central shirt coming out of prison!"

A second wrote: "Oh wow, I feel sorry for the people at that school where he got his t-shirt."

A third commented: "why is he gona drag down a whole school now by disgracing them."

"Oh yeah, Bill Cosby went there, touting his #PHLed Central 256 ties. Alums are not pleased," someone else wrote.

Someone else commented: "Wow I feel sorry for anyone that goes to that school."

Photo Credit: Twitter VM3 Media

"Maybe that's a hint, did he violate people at that school when he was there?" a comment read.

Another comment stated: "High school trauma, much?"

"F***ing Bill Cosby. And wearing a Central High School shirt," a commenter stated.

Someone stated: "You bring shame and didn’t even graduate."

"I graduated from Central High School. You know who didn't? #BillCosby. Get our shirt off your rapist body, we don't need you,” someone ranted.

Sources: The Things

