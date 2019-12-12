Beauty Salon Forced To Close After Refusing To Wax Transgender Woman

A small home-based beauty salon in Canada was forced to close after refusing to do a Brazillian wax for a Transgender woman’s male genitals.

Marcia Da Silva, the owner of the said salon earlier received a complaint from the infamous transgender woman activist Jessica Yaniv, who claimed that Da Silva cancelled the session after finding out that she was a transgender woman.

Da Silva initially told Yaniv that she only provided services to family and friends and agreed to do Yaniv’s appointment request, but did not know that she was biologically male. Her refusal was also because of the safety concerns raised by her husband, where Yaniv called out for harassment.

According to Yaniv’s tweet, she wrote: “This is not about waxing. This is about businesses and individuals using their religion and culture to refuse service to protected groups because -they- don’t agree with it or the person and use that to illegally discriminate contrary to the BC Human Rights Code and the CHRC.”

Da Silva’s lawyer, Jay Cameron - who is with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, represents her for the Tribunal.

“Some of my clients have been very significantly affected on a personal level. [Another client also] closed her business, she has been depressed, anxious, sleepless, and that has gone on for a period of many, many months,” said Cameron.

“It is a very serious thing to launch a human rights complaint against a person. My clients are people. They have a right to make a living and this has interfered with their livelihood, but also you have the stigma of being associated with this hanging over you,” he continues.

Yaniv expressed on her Twitter that she is “one proud lesbian.” and that “she will never give up fighting for human rights equality.”

