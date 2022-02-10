Bartender Denies Service To Active Duty Soldiers, Crumples Up Their Military IDs

Note: we are republishing this story amid a surge in reported confrontations between restaurant workers and customers during the coronavirus pandemic. More on that here: https://www.today.com/food/food-workers-discuss-pandemic-confrontations-angry-customers-t224537

In a bar outside Ft Leonardwood, a large Army Training Post, a bartender at LOTO Lounge went on a rant after destroying one military member’s ID, refusing to let her retrieve it.

While dealing with junior troops every weekend is bound to be difficult, the bartender, Josh Weitkamp, did not handle the situation well.

The video didn’t show the ID as it was being destroyed, but the six military members’ reactions were seen. Losing a military ID is big no-no, and attracts disciplinary actions. Thankfully, the military member whose ID was destroyed had a video of the incident.

After throwing the ID in the trash and refusing to let them retrieve it and leave, Weitkamp ranted: “Hows about i call my friend Ricky who was in the battle of the bulge during Vietnam and ask him if these are real IDs! He didnt fight the Nazis in Korea to have you punks waste his time by faking military IDs so you could enjoy a transfusion at my bar! And yes lady! You do look young! I work my dick off!”

In a now-deleted Facebook post, LOTO Lounge wrote: "We, at LOTO Lounge, deeply regret the events…and want to stress that we have tremendous respect for military members and their service to our country. Josh Weitkamp is not a bartender at LOTO Lounge; he is a local musician who has personal ties to the venue. He is extremely remorseful for his actions and we are working to make amends with the military members involved. We will do our best to reach out privately to those individuals and to publicly convey our appreciation to all military members in the future."

