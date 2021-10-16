Bar Manager Walks Drunk Woman To Her Car, Notices Occupant In The Backseat Then Calls 911

Photo Credit: Google Maps, Oklahoma County Jail

An Oklahoma City woman was taken into custody for leaving her eight-month-old baby inside her car to go drink in a bar police stated.

Officers responded to a report of an abused/abandoned child at around 12:20 a.m. at Louie's Bar and Grill, located at NW Expressway and Rockwell.

The manager at the establishment told police that 33-year-old Catherine Durham had been at the bar for about half an hour and had two shots. She had reportedly told other patrons that she had been at Baker Street bar before heading to Louie's.

According to the manager, she was very intoxicated, falling over and slurring her words. When Durham tried to leave, the manager walked her to her car to make sure she wasn’t going to drive. That’s when she saw the eight-month-old baby girl in the backseat of the car.

She tried taking Durham’s keys, but she became aggressive and grabbed her hair, prompting her to call 911.

According to officers, Durham was seen walking behind the restaurant with the baby in her arms, seemingly trying to hide. She tripped and fell, but the baby was unharmed.

Because of her intoxications and the fact that the child had been left in the car alone for at least half an hour, officers decided to place the baby in protective custody. Durham’s neighbor, who works for DHS, received custody of the baby. Durham was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, charged with child endangerment.