Bar Faces Backlash After Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Photo To Their Facebook Page

Raxx, a Port Allen bar, was slammed on social media over the weekend after posting a picture of people in “Black Face” on their Facebook page.

Many took to the comment section to slam the bar, with Adam Tidwell writing, “There is absolutely no excuse for that kind of ignorance.”

The picture, which was posted on Sunday, was called inappropriate by Eugene Collins, President of the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP.

“How can you be that tone deaf to post a picture in black face in 2020 and think that that’s appropriate. We know for a fact that there’s been a ton of education that has went out on this particular topic and this shouldn’t still be happening,” Collins stated.

The bar released a statement confirming that the picture had been taken at Raxx 10 years ago, and apologized for it being posted on Facebook. The statement maintained that the picture does not represent the business.

Jeffrey Bailey, an employee at the bar, stated that the post did not deserve the criticism it received.

“Back 10 years ago, it wasn’t all this that is going on in the world today. It wasn’t all of this. Now how people, how it is now, they’re taking it as a whole different thing. They’ve had colored people which is my color that been there when the Halloween costume party go on and they didn’t think anything about it,” he said.

He claimed that the picture was taken out of contest and that it was unclear who had actually posted the picture.

“No, I think people took it the wrong way, that’s it” Bailey maintained.

Despite the apology, many called the bar racist and vowed never to step foot into it again.

