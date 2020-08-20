Bakery Faces Backlash, Protests After Sharing Photo Of Custom-Order Cake On Social Media

On Thursday, BLM protesters met outside Coccadotts Cake Shop in Albany to protest a MAGA hat cake made by the bakery.

The store had put up the image of the custom order cake on its social media pages, but quickly deleted it after a wave of negative comments was received.

On August 13, BLM protesters faced off with those supporting the MAGA cake in front of the bakery. Footage from the protests showed the two groups arguing while police tried to keep the barricade between them.

“Hey, hey, ho, ho racism has got to go,” the Black Lives Matter protestors chanted.

One BLM protester told the Albany Times Union that he was trying to hold a civil conversation with the other group, but it was impossible.

"They're able to feel what they feel about their politics. We have issues when it comes to social injustice as in firing someone because they're gay, wearing 'All Lives Matter' masks," Legacy Casanova of Schenectady said.

Rachel Dott, the owner of the bakery, talked to Fox News about the protests, and stated that the cake has received mixed reactions both online and in person.

“After putting up the photo, we ended up shutting down our social media platform,” she said. “We received threats: ‘We’re going to burn down the bakery.'”

She stated that the bakery has also seen an outpouring of support from the community, and they have seen an increase in cake orders – with many ordering the MAGA cake design.

“We don’t say no to anyone,” she stated when asked whether the bakery was still selling the design. “We’ve made rainbow cakes. The Black Lives Matter group ordered a cake.”

Dott stated that the protestors alleged that the bakery has ties to the far-right Proud Boys group, but maintained that this claim was untrue.

Dott stated that she wasn’t sure why the protestors chose August 13, more than two weeks after the bakery posted the picture of the cake.

