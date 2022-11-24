Baby 'Vanishes' During Horrific Car Crash, Police Discover Her In The Most Unexpected Place

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in November 2016, in light of recent reports that suggest deadly car crashes spiked ‘a scary amount’ in the past year. More on this here: https://www.motorbiscuit.com/deadly-car-crashes-spiked-scary-amount-2021-national-crisis/

Eight-month-old Bryce Hale of Hope, Arkansas, miraculously survived a terrible car crash after he was thrown out of the vehicle.

When Captain Charlie Smith and firefighter Josh Moore saw her in a storm drain, she was looking to the sky, like she knew who to thank for her life.

“She more or less had her hands up, ready for somebody to pick her up,” Captain Smith said.

According to police, the car with Bryce and her family collided with a tractor-trailer, sending the car spinning out of control. The vehicle smashed into a guardrail, and the eight-month-old was thrown 35 feet from the vehicle.

Bryce’s mother, Jakesia Colson, spent almost half an hour frantically searching for her only child.

“She should’ve been gone, but she’s still alive with no injuries,” she said.

Captain Smith stated: “There are so many times we go out and things aren’t okay. And just during the holidays here to have a positive - it just feels good.”

“I feel like God took her out of the car and placed her there,” Colson added. “She’s still alive. She’s my miracle baby.”

According to police, Baby Bryce was in her car seat, but she had not been strapped in properly.

The miracle baby will be celebrating her ninth month in two weeks.

