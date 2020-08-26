Auto Shop Owner Takes Down 'Derogatory' Sign After Receiving Hundreds of Complaints

Rob Roy, owner of Rob Roy Auto in Salisbury, likes to stir up political controversy with the signs he posts outside his shop. However, the latest sign stirred up more trouble than he had bargained for.

For the past couple of years, Roy has put up politically controversial signs, including the one that had a Confederate flag and read: "thousands of Americans bled for."

Currently, Roy was slammed for the sign he put up mocking Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, using an offensive term for women to refer to the vice president candidate. The sign also included a sexually explicit insult directed at the two.

Roy defended his sign as "satire."

"I think she's a tool for the left. That's the whole meaning behind the sign," he claimed, referring to the sexist word for women. "It's supposed to be satire, but the left didn't get it."

Town officials and neighbors did understand the sign, but they did not find it funny.

"Disgusting, in poor taste and certainly derogatory to Sen. Harris," Town Manager Neil Harrington said.

"I don't know how he gets away with it. It’s embarrassing to drive by there with your child in the car and have to explain," Michele Robbins of nearby Newburyport stated.

Roy stated that he knew the sign would spark a reaction.

"That's what it’s all about, getting people to talk about politics — good, bad," he said. "I put up this sign, I probably knew they were going to take offensive."

Roy took down the sign after receiving hundreds of complaints.

Harrington stated that he had also received hundreds of complaints about the sign, but maintained that Roy was within his rights.

"Occasionally, he crosses the line, and this time, he went way over the line and upset a lot of people," he said.

Residents near the auto shop stated that they are tired of Roy's signs, and that people often slow down to take pictures, creating traffic problems.

