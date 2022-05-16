Autistic Man Hears Screams From Nearby Home, Sends Text To Police That Has Serious Implications

An autistic man who cannot speak is being lauded as a hero after he helped save a baby's life.

Aaron Cahal, 23, who was diagnosed with autism when he was 2, uses his iPhone to communicate with friends and family, says WHIO.

He was in his backyard May 8 when he heard screams coming from a nearby home. Unbeknownst to him, an 18-month-old boy had fallen into a swimming pool. Still, Cahal knew something was wrong, and he used his iPhone to send for help.

He took a picture of the home where the screams were coming from and sent it to the local police, accompanied by a text message.

"Police we need police I heard big crying people scary people," the message read.

The police were able to determine the location and send paramedics to the home in time to save the baby's life. Before they arrived, a Good Samaritan performed CPR on the baby, who is now receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"I am very proud of him for what he did that day and having a part in saving that little baby's life," Cahal's grandmother told WOWK. "Aaron, with his way of knowing people, I think that might be what helped him know something was wrong."

Cahal's mother, who was taking a nap when the incident occurred, said she still hasn't fully absorbed what happened.

"Never underestimate a person no matter the ability or disability of a person because you have no idea what they have to say or how they feel or what they have to contribute to society," she said.

It is unknown how the child fell into the pool, or whether its condition is stable, according to WOWK.

