Autistic Boy's Poem For Class Assignment 'Touches' Thousands Of People Online

10-year-old Benjamin Giroux and his classmates were asked to write a poem about themselves in celebration of National Poetry Month.

Giroux, a fifth-grader at Cumberland Head Elementary, has Asperger’s Syndrome.

His poem, titled “I Am,” completely moved his parents, who shared it on Facebook.

When the National Autism Association saw the poem, they also posted it on their page, where it got more than 23,000 likes and immense praise.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

His father, Sonny Giroux, wrote an email to Daily Mail Online saying that his son was “deeply touched by all the outpouring support.”

Giroux's poem read:

I am odd, I am new

I wonder if you are too

I hear voices in the air

I see you don’t, and that’s not fair

I want to not feel blue

I am odd, I am new

I pretend that you are too

I feel like a boy in outerspace

I touch the stars and feel out of place

I worry what others might think

I cry when people laugh, it makes me shrink

I am odd, I am new

I understand now that so are you

I say I, “feel like a castaway”

I dream of a day that that’s okay

I try to fit in

I hope that someday I do

I am odd, I am new.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sonny wrote: “I'm so proud of Benjamin for the effort he put into this poem. But when he wrote down the first four lines, and had me read them, I told him that it was great and that he could really make something special if he continued to focus.”

Speaking to TODAY, he said that he and his wife, Kathryn, initially felt hurt and sad when they saw their son’s poem, believing that he felt “isolated, alone, misunderstood and odd at school.”

“As the poem went on, we realized that he understands that he's odd and that so is everyone else in their own way, which is what Ben wants everyone to embrace,” he continued.

Giroux was supposed to read the poem to his class the following day, but had to skip school because of his anxiety.

His father posted the poem on Facebook in the hopes that it would receive positive and encouraging comments from friends and family.

The National Autism Association shared the poem with the caption: “You did an excellent job, Benjamin! You fit right in with us because we're #oddtoo.”

Sonny stated that they read as many comments to Giroux to show him the impact his poem had on so many people.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: MyNBC5-WPTZ