Authorities Identify Woman Who Allegedly 'Drove Over' Graves At Veterans Cemetery

Authorities revealed that they had identified the woman caught on video driving over graves at Houston National Cemetery. The incident occurred on Sunday after a flyover from the Lone Star Flight Museum was carried out to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day – the end of World War II in Europe.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the suspect cooperated with investigators, admitting that her vehicle had gotten blocked in at the cemetery when her husband, a veteran, began feeling ill from his diabetes.

“She stated she knew she needed to get him something to eat quickly, therefore, she drove around the parked vehicles that had her vehicle blocked in, and on to the cemetery grounds. She was unaware that she had caused any damages. The suspect gave a written statement to Constables admitting to what she had done,” the Constable’s Office said.

Representatives of the veterans’ cemetery chose to withdraw criminal charges after they apprised of the circumstances. The Constable’s Office stated that the parties’ agreed that the suspect would foot the bill for all damages caused by her action.

