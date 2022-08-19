Skip to main content

Authorities Arrest 13 Men Who Tied Up Girl In Car And Set It On Fire

fire

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirteen people have been apprehended in Pakistan for reportedly participating in the vicious honor killing of a 16-year-old girl.

The teenager was burned alive in the village of Donga Gali, about 30 miles northeast of Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad, according to Reuters. A group of 15 members of a local tribal council, called a jirga, allegedly participated in the killing in retaliation for the girl's role in helping a couple from the nearby village of Makol elope.

The victim, only known as Ambreen, was taken from her home to an abandoned home where she was drugged and placed unconscious in the backseat of a parked van. Her hands were reportedly tied to the seats to prevent escape before the vehicle was doused in gasoline and set ablaze.

The teen's burned body was found by authorities last week. District police arrested 13 of the 15 individuals involved in the killing. 

fire2

The 13 people arrested, which include the victim's mother and brother, will be tried in an Anti-Terrorism Court.

Ambreen assisted a local couple elope and leave Makol for the Pakistani city of Abottabad. When the members of the jirga realized the couple was missing, they called a 6-hour meeting, during which they agreed to kill the girl as punishment for damaging the village's reputation.

