October 13, 2021
Publish date:

'Aunt Jemima' Brand Faces Backlash Over New Name

Author:
Photo Credit: New York Post

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America. 

Aunt Jemima’s new name, Pearl Milling Company, has been slammed by online users for sounding more like “gravel mining company” or “a James Bond villain.”

Twitter users were quick to share their feelings on the matter, with some threatening to switch to its competitors, Mrs. Butterworth’s or Log Cabin, because of the new name.

“I think it sounds like a gravel mining company,” one person commented.

Another person wrote that the Pearl Milling Company sounded like “something owned by a James Bond Villain.”

Another person commented: “Pearl Milling Company? Sounds like a generic house brand for Dollar General.”

Several users stated that they would boycott the company altogether.

“Sadly I would never recognize it and will probably go to Log Cabin,” one person wrote.

“They really changed the name of Aunt Jemima syrup to Pearl Milling Company?! Like they really couldn’t think of a better name than that?! I’m sticking with Mrs. Butterworth’s from now on bc she thicc & rich, also doesn’t have a dumbass name,” another person commented.

The Aunt Jemima brand announced its name change following intense backlash for using a “racial stereotype” as basis for its syrup mascot.

The logo was created based on the 19th-century “mammy” minstrel character, a black woman content to serve her white masters.

Pearl Milling Company is a reference to the small Missouri mill that produced the pancake mix – later branded Aunt Jemima – in 1889.

