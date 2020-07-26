Attorney Faces Backlash Over 'Controversial' Facebook Comments About Slavery

Eric Vincent stated that he had commented on a friend’s Facebook post about the current state of affairs in America when the conversation quickly took a drastic turn.

A comment by Dalen Hanna read in part: “If it weren’t for slavery you would still be in motherland Africa. Not being eaten by a lion or killed by a 12-year-old with an AK-47 working for the local warlord; those would be your problems. You’re lucky to be in a country where you have to go back 300 years to find a grievance to bitch about.”

Hanna is a Birmingham, MI attorney. Vincent stated that Hanna’s profession is all the more reason he needs to be held accountable for his statements.

“This is somebody who’s supposed to be serving the people, helping the people of America. And when you hear things like that, that validates the disconnect that black people have with the justice system,” Vincent said.

“To sit here and say you should be grateful for the most atrocious thing that has happened in American history that was slavery. To say that black people should be grateful for that, in ANY way shape or form, I don’t care if he says that’s out of context, there’s no way you can say that to a black person and they’ll take that out of context,” he added.

When reached for comment on the phone, Hanna maintained that his comments were taken out of context, and that they were meant to reinforce his defense of America after he had a prior argument with Vincent about whether America was the greatest country in the world.

Hanna sent an email to Action 7 News reiterating that his comments were taken out of context and that he and his family were receiving death threats.

Hanna’s law practice began getting one star reviews on Google.

“That’s the price that you pay. I mean again, I would never, I would never want to come for anybody’s livelihood about something. But for something like this for somebody who represents the American,” he said.

