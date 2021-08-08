Atlanta Restaurant Receives Death Threats Over 'Controversial' Sign

An Atlanta restaurant co-owner reportedly began receiving death threats after a sign reading, "no vax, no service," was posted on the window of the establishment.

Armando Celentano, co-owner of Argosy, told FOX5 Atlanta that he began receiving threats and angry messages on social media after the restaurant began requiring that customers bring their vaccination cards or show photos of them before being let into the establishment.

"We weren't setting out to offend anyone. We aren't by any stretch promoting mandatory vaccinations. We feel very strongly that this is no different from a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy," he said. "It's something that public health science shows lowers our chances of contracting and spreading the coronavirus."

The rule was implemented in the restaurant after a number of staff members tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the establishment to temporarily close.

The restaurant posted an image on the sign on its Instagram page, along with the message: "Until you are vaccinated please do not enter our establishment. If you are fully vaccinated, welcome! We are excited to hang out with you."

According to a Friday report by the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were 1,568 new coronavirus cases, with the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began coming to 917,915.

Sources: Fox 5 Atlanta