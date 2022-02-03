Ashton Kutcher Sends Strong Message To Those Who Say 'All Lives Matter'

Note: we are republishing this story amid an ongoing nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

In an Instagram video, Ashton Kutcher stated that the people using the "All Lives Matter" slogan were “missing the point.”

The 42-year-old posted a black and white image of the American flag on Instagram and captioned the post: "BLM."

Some took to the comment section to write "All Lives Matter," a term which has been continually criticized for ignoring the racism and systematic inequality that has been disproportionately affecting people of color.

He posted a close-up video to talk about "#Blm vs #Alm," as well as, "understanding why saying 'all lives matter' is missing the point. #blacklivesmatter."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He said, "I want to talk about that a little bit because I don't think the people that are posting 'All Lives Matter' should be canceled. I think they should be educated. We all agree all lives matter."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He recounted a story of how his children, 5-year-old Wyatt and 3-year-old Dimitri, provided clarity as to why the Black Lives Matter movement should be at the forefront of the conversation.

He stated that he and his wife Mila Kunis read bedtime stories first to their daughter and then to their son.

"My son says, 'Wait, why don't I get to go first?' And Mila said, 'Because girls go first.' And he said, 'Yeah, but boys go first,'" he said. "I looked at him and I said, 'No, girls go first.' And I said, 'You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first. And the reason why is, for some boys, girls don't get a go at all. And so for you and me, girls go first.'"

This, he said, inspired him to talk about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"When it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what folks that are writing 'All Lives Matter' need to understand is that for some people black lives don't matter at all. So for us, black lives matter. So, while you may have the best intentions in saying, 'All Lives Matter,' remember: For some people, black lives don't matter at all," he stated, holding back tears.

Kutcher isn't the only celebrity to respond to "All Lives Matter" comments on his Instagram posts.

Seth Rogen shared the Black Lives Matter slogan on his Instagram page and warned his followers, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me."

Rogen's posts received a number of "All Lives Matter" comments, and he responded to each individual comment telling them to "f--- off" and to unfollow him.

Billie Eilish spoke out against the "All Lives Matter" term on an Instagram slideshow, writing: "IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY 'aLL liVeS maTtEr' ONE MORE F------ TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F------ MIND. WILL YOU SHUT THE F–K UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUP???? NO ONE ELSE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE DOESNT MATTER. NO ONE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE IS NOT HARD."

She called out the people promoting the "All Lives Matter" slogan, stating that they were attempting to make the movement about themselves.

"YOU ARE NOT IN NEED. YOU ARE NOT IN DANGER," she wrote.

Sources: Insider