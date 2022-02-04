Army Vet Decides To Take His Life After Last Smoke Near Bushes, Then He Hears A Noise

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that show more and more Americans believe we’re in the middle of a national mental health crisis. More on this here: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/01/08/mental-health-americans-see-crisis-amid-ongoing-covid-pandemic/9135532002/?gnt-cfr=1

A veteran soldier, Army Sgt. Josh Marino decided he was going to end his life but wanted one last smoke. As he lit up his cigarette, he heard a strange rustling in the bushes near him, which later revealed what would ultimately change his life and mind.

Marino who was suffering from a traumatic brain injury and PTSD due to a mortar attack in Iraq was at the lowest point of his life and felt helpless and hopeless. Thus, he decided to end it all, according to him in a short film by Mutual Rescue “ I did not want to deal with it anymore so I took out of my knives and wrote a letter on my computer and went outside to smoke one final cigarette” but what the rustling in the bush revealed made him change his mind and gave him a will to live on.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It was raining when the soldier stepped out for that last smoke but he trudged on anyway. A distinct meow followed the rustling sound in the bush and this drew Marino's attention. He looked on to see what it was, little did he know that he was about to discover the most unlikely reason to live on. Very soon, a tiny black cat found its way out of the bush and made straight for the distressed soldier.

In Marino’s account, “He just walked up and started rubbing up against my leg and let me pet him, I broke down crying”. There and then, Marino became friends with the cat and knew he couldn’t commit suicide anymore as he now has a new friend to worry about. He named the cat Scout and started to care for it, bringing it plates of tuna everyday.

Suddenly one day, Scout stopped coming around, this broke Marino’s heart but the love he had shared with the cat had healed him and gave him a reason to keep moving ahead. He had learnt that not only could he care for someone but someone could care for him too.

Soon enough, Marino started dating and fell in love. He told his new love about Scout and its influence on his life and they together soon decided the time was ripe to adopt a cat.

They visited an “adopt-a-thon” to look for a cat. While they were together browsing the rows of crates together, a black and white paw suddenly reached out and smacked the soldier's arm from a cage to grab his attention. Marino looked and was utterly amazed to find it was his long lost buddy, Scout. He adopted the cat that day and henceforth, his life only got better.

Marino married his girlfriend after receiving a medical discharge from the army and together, they moved to Pittsburgh with his wife's three cats and Scout of course. They became one big and happy family.

Marino also started taking better care of both his mental and physical self. He stopped smoking, started exercising and eating right. He also went back to school and earned a Master’s degree in Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling, he got a Job with the Department of Veteran Affairs and believes he owes it all to Scout

Scout has since passed away but Josh Marino will not forget the difference made in his life by one small black cat which came out from a rustle in the bush.