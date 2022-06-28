Armed Intruder Trespasses On Texas Property, Homeowner Makes Him Regret It

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and home invasions across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At 10:56 p.m., police responded to a call from a home in the 800 Block of Spring Street. The caller had not specified what the problem was.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When they got to the home, the homeowner stated that he’d found a Hispanic male, identified as 28 year-old Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, attempting to enter the garage without permission.

The homeowner got into a fight with Gonzales, who pulled out a handgun, firing one round from the .45 caliber weapon during the struggle. The homeowner managed to get the gun away from Gonzalez.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He then held Gonzales down until officers arrived at the scene.

Officers recovered 18 Lorazepam pills in a clear plastic bag in Gonzales’ pants pocket.

The suspect was charged with Criminal Trespass with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG-3. He was taken to Gregg County Jail without incident.

The homeowner was not harmed during the incident.

Sources: CBS 19