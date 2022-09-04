Armed Intruder Breaks Into Woman's Home, Doesn't Realize She Was Armed As Well - With Blistering Hot Grease
Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and home invasions across America during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Decatur police, a woman threw a pot of hot grease at her ex-boyfriend when he burglarized her home.
Larondrick Macklin, 31, was charged with felony burglary and domestic violence, and is being held in Morgan County jail on a $300,000 bail.
Emme Long, Decatur police spokeswoman, stated that officers responded to the Wimberly Drive home in southwest Decatur following a report of a domestic dispute. Officers found Macklin at the scene with burns on his face.
The investigation found that the ex-girlfriend threw the pot of grease on Macklin after he went into her apartment and brandished a gun. He was booked in jail after receiving medical treatment.
He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Sources: AL.com