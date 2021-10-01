Armed Carjacker Dies While Fleeing Police, Mom Demands Answers: 'He Was Not A Criminal'

Note: we are republishing this story in lieu of a nationwide discussion regarding police accountability and the often strained relationship between police officers and their communities.

Police said that a police car fatally struck a carjacking suspect as he and two others were fleeing from the car late Sunday afternoon. The suspect who died was identified as 20-year-old Dion Lamar Taylor, who lived one block from the crash site.

Speaking to 11 News about the incident, Teisha Cook recalled the moment she found out that her son had been killed by a Baltimore County police car a block from her home. She said: "The whole time I'm trying to find my son not knowing that he was underneath the car, and I'm running around looking for him, and I couldn't find them, and I'm calling in and I'm texting him and there was no response. My son was running through the street up here, police came this way, and one came that way crashed into them and then ran him over."

According to police, Taylor and two other suspects had carjacked a pizza delivery person just before 4 p.m. in the 3400 block of Merle Drive in Woodlawn. Police saw the car shortly after, and a chase ensued at Essex and Liberty roads in Baltimore County and ended at Northern Parkway and Highgate Drive in Baltimore City.

Authorities stated that a handgun was thrown out the window, and the weapon later recovered. At the intersection of Northern Parkway and Liberty Road, the suspects jumped out of the moving car. One Baltimore County police cruiser hit the car while another chased the fleeing suspects. The cruiser struck down Taylor as he turned down Highgate Drive.

Baltimore County police Cpl. Shawn Vinson stated: "From what we can tell at this point, there's nothing that shows that this officer intentionally struck the suspect." County police maintained that the officers followed protocol and that they couldn’t release further information because of the continuing investigation.

However, Cook is demanding answers. "He was not a criminal. My son was a homebody," she said. 16-year-old Taron Kelly was arrested in connection with the incident. He was charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking, motor vehicle theft, possession of a handgun and being a minor in possession of a handgun. He was charged as an adult and is being held without bond. The third suspect is still at large. Baltimore City police is investigating the crash incident. The officer responsible was placed on routine administrative leave.

Sources: WBAL TV 11