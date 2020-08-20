Arkansas Firefighter Fired After Sharing Offensive Facebook Post

Bryant residents were up in arms after a Bryant firefighter shared an overtly racist Facebook post.

The Mayor of Bryant spoke out against the post, calling it racist and in appropriate, and announced that the firefighter had been fired.

Kyle Robertson had posted a picture of cotton with the words “Free BLM Shirts” at the top, and at the bottom “Some Assembly Required.” He captioned the photo “You’re welcome,” and concluded with a blushing-smiling emoji.

The mayor, Allen Scott, said: “It’s a racist comment and a racist post. It’s a racist post essentially jabbing Black Lives Matter and it implies that they should pick cotton and it’s just not appropriate.”

Scott stated that hours after he learned about the post, Robertson employment at the Bryant Fire Department was terminated.

“When I saw the post of course I thought it was immediately inappropriate for anyone to post, let alone a city employee,” Mayor Scott added.

Robertson joined the Bryant Fire Department in 2009 and has since made his way up the ranks.

When reached for comment, Robertson stated that he didn’t want to say anything that would possibly cast a negative light at the department.

He added, “At present, I am at a loss.”

“Don’t judge a book by one sentence and this is just one sentence. Really what we are, we are nothing like this,” Mayor Scott said, and added that the city was ready to close this chapter and use it as a lesson for other city employees.

“I need to get back with my people and make sure they understand the significance of this and why it’s inappropriate,” he said.

The mayor also stated that this wasn’t the first time such a situation had occurred since he became mayor, but he hopes to take the appropriate steps to make the standards for city employees understood.

