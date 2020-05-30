Arkansas Billboard Sparks Controversy Among Residents

A new billboard put up in Harrison leased by Knights Party of Zinc, formerly known as the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, advertises "whiteprideradio.com," a web-based station.

Thom Robb, the Knights Party national director, told The Harrison Daily Times that the space had been leased by the group for a year. Robb was also the national director of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Robb renamed the party to Knights Party.

The billboard, which reads, "It's NOT Racist to (love) Your People," shows an image of a girl with a dog, as well as a heart instead of the word love. The link on the billboard, www.whiteprideradio.com, redirects to www.kkkradio.com.

Another billboard reading, "Anti-Racist is a Code Word for Anti-White" was taken down a little over a year ago.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Local 12