Arby's 'Now Hiring' Sign Sparks Outrage Among Locals Residents

A photo had circulated online just last Saturday morning, showing a controversial “Now Hiring” sign that featured a women’s derogatory slang and a racial slur.

Arby’s Brooklyn Center had featured the sign that had sparked numerous debates online, especially on Facebook, The sign had a customizable old retro-style design and had the listing with very illicit and provoking words on it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to the Brooklyn Center police, they had been aware of the incident after an officer had driven by the street and removed the words before the Arby’s branch had even opened.

The police had also reached out to the chain manager and the branch had now requested for extra patrols in their area.

The Arby’s branch had released a statement to KARE 11:

"Overnight, a reader board at an Arby’s restaurant on Brooklyn Blvd was compromised, and someone put up a message that was extremely offensive. The message has since been taken down. We’re cooperating with local law enforcement officials and will take appropriate action against those involved. We apologize to everyone exposed to that message."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Albeit the sign had been already taken down, many who had seen the offensive signboard had still profoundly remembered the signage. The owner of the nearby Armstead Lewis' barbershop had been shocked after seeing the post.

"I haven't seen my customers react like that," Lewis stated. "The child -- I think he's traumatized. He kept on asking, 'Dad what does this mean?' I'm like man, we didn't know what to tell him."

Even the Minneapolis North basketball coach Larry McKenzie, who was one of Lewis’s customers, had been shocked, and snapped a photo of the sign. "I actually literally had to turn around and go back because -- it was like -- did I really see what I saw kind of thing, but no, (there was) no question," McKenzie said.

The Brooklyn Center Mayor Tim Willson says that this was not his city was about, and has ordered investigation of the affected parties.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Kare 11