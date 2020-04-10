Apartment Building's Kobe Bryant Tribute Sparks Outrage Among Tenants

A photo was posted on Reddit, featuring a Kobe Bryant tribute at an apartment complex in Vancouver’s West End.

The customized sign was painted yellow and purple, and had the Los Angeles Lakers logo, the number eight, and the words, “We’ll never forget, RIP Kobe.”

The user shared a second picture which showed what looked like complaints taped over the tribute sign.

One of the notes read: “Really!!?? Serious!!?? Fix our units!! Please. This signage is not needed, put our $ to better use!!”

Another note listed the problems tenants were facing in the complex, including problems with doors, floors, windows, showers, and mold.

A number of Reddit users who live at or around the complex maintained that the building had several livability issues.

Kobe Bryant passed away while travelling in his private helicopter with several people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Ono. Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three children: Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

