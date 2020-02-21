Anonymous Fliers Spark Controversy For Claiming House Has 'Un-American' Sign

A contractor remodeling a house in Packanack Lake in Wayne, New Jersey, put up a sign for its owners.

The sign, written in Arabic, says: "What God has willed. God bless."

However, anonymous fliers were sent to the house. The fliers read in part: "Un-American building...please fly our flag proudly."

Many residents condemned the fliers, and were outraged by whoever sent it.

"I think there is a kind of racism in here," one resident said.

"It's un-American to treat people like this," another resident said.

"The only people that are not welcome here are the people who wrote that letter," Linda Cattuna, another resident, said.

Jose Rosario, the contractor, made the sign as a surprise gift to the owner of the home, who has yet to move into the house.

Rosario is a US Army veteran.

He said, "The only thing I do is look back and see the flag hanging there, proud as it can be, and somebody with that kind of hate. It's pretty emotional."

"I just want to come to see what they say," Dr. Mahmoud Elsanaa, the homeowner, said. "That's all."

During a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday night, Elsanaa stated that he just wanted all of it to go away. However, other residents don't want that.

"It's just that it seems un-American to me. A sign that is written that big in a foreign language? That's all," resident Judy Jack said.

While some residents are uncomfortable with the sign, this only applies a very small minority.

"There's going to be a small element of people that are afraid and intimidated by what they don't understand," Mike Lamb, a resident, said.

"What's wrong with 'God bless' on a sign?" Mayor Chris Vergano asked. "It doesn't violate any municipal laws."

The mayor got the flier in the mail, but it had no return address. He called it disgusting.

"I met the family," he said. "They're very nice people. They have three great children that are involved, already living in our community."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Eyewitness News ABC7NY