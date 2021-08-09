Animal Control Refuses To Return Family’s Dog, Claims It’s Not Actually A Dog After All

Author:
Publish date:
Photo credit: KDVR

Photo credit: KDVR

A family in Colorado got an unpleasant surprise when their local animal control took away their dog and refused to give it back, alleging that the dog is actually a wolf.

The Abbato family had adopted their dog, Capone, 10 years earlier from an animal shelter. At the time he was presented to them as a German shepherd mix, according to KFVR.

While the family's veterinarian agrees with that classification, Aurora Animal Control maintains that Capone is a wolf-hybrid.

Capone was picked up by animal control after he escaped from his yard.

"He jumped the fence," Tracy Abbato told KDVR. "It’s the first time in the seven years we’ve lived here."

When the Abbatos attempted to take Capone home, they were told it was out of the question.

"They say he is a hybrid-wolf now and don't want to release [him] back to us because he is an exotic animal," Tracy said. "I am 100 percent confident he is not a wolf. Not a doubt in my mind."

If the results of a DNA test prove otherwise, Capone will either be sent to a wolf sanctuary or put down. He is being held at the shelter while they await the test results.

"It's hard for me. It's hard for my kids," Tracy said. "He's a family member. We've had him for almost 10 years. We miss him."

"It's been real painful," said Tracy's 11-year-old daughter, Ciara. "I hope they let us keep him because he's really special to me."

The family has hired an attorney. They plan to ask a judge whether Capone can live at home at least until the DNA results come back.

"I don't understand," Tracy said. "This dog has a loving, caring home. People who abuse dogs, leave them outside in 2-degree weather, how do they still have their dogs?"

KMGH reports that Aurora Animal Control recently issued a statement:

Aurora Animal Services ordered the DNA test after its experts observed the animal’s behavior, mannerisms and physical characteristics and believed them to be consistent with those of a wolf hybrid. If the animal is confirmed to be a wolf hybrid and a judge grants ownership to Aurora Animal Services, the primary goal would be to locate a sanctuary that specializes in such animals and can provide the animal with a new home. Aurora Animal Services is committed to balancing the needs of people and animals in the city of Aurora by providing humane shelter, treatment and placement of animals, and part of that mission involves enforcing the city’s animal laws.

Sources: KDVR, KMGH 

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

Mob-Boss-Murder-Suspect
Society

Murder Suspect Turns Heads After Showing Courtroom ‘Controversial’ Message Scribbled On His Hand

Animal Control Takes Family Dog, Claims It Is A Wolf Promo Image
Society

Animal Control Refuses To Return Family’s Dog, Claims It’s Not Actually A Dog After All

Jessica Simpson In Hot Water For Kid's Bikini Picture (Photos) Promo Image
Social

Jessica Simpson ‘Blasted’ For Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Photo Of Her Daughter

9 (1)
Entertainment

Baseball Player Hits Little Girl With 105 MPH Foul Ball, Game Comes To A Temporary Halt

Image placeholder title
Society

Teenager Attacked By Ex-Boyfriend After Judge Denies Her Personal Protection Order

sign
Society

Atlanta Restaurant Receives Death Threats Over 'Controversial' Sign

display
Society

California Business Sparks Outrage Over 'Offensive' Window Display

kamala
Politics

Democrats Allegedly 'Worried' About Kamala Harris's Recent Poll Numbers