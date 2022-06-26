Angry Mom Enters Classroom Unannounced, Threatens Students Who've Been Bullying Her Daughter

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest school-related bullying incidents have spiked across America during the pandemic.

In a cellphone footage shot at a Laguna Niguel Middle School classroom, a mother is seen threatening students over her daughter’s alleged bullying.

She entered the class during second period and proceeded to threaten the students she believed were bullying her daughter, Principal Tim Reece told parents in an email.

"If you all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me," she’s heard telling the students in the video. "Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I'll f--- them all up. Do you understand me?"

The teacher called the front office for help, and the assistant principal finally escorted the mother out.

Capistrano Unified School District told CBS2 that the mother had been banned from campus.

The mother, Christian Tinsley, told CBSLA's Michele Gile that she might have mishandled the situation.

"I think that sometimes when you've done everything you can do the way you're supposed to do it, and it hasn't been resolved, then sometimes as a parent...you have to decide if you're going to go a step further and deal with any consequences," Tinsley said.

Tinsley stated that her daughter had been bullied by a group of boys for months, and that the bullying only got worse after disciplinary action was taken.

She stated that she went into the classroom to let the bullies know that she wasn’t playing around.

According to Tinsley, the final straw came when she dropped off her daughter on Tuesday and she started crying and begging to stay in the car.

"She made a comment to me that if she wasn't as strong as she was, she would have killed herself. That's when Mama Bear mode went into effect," she said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating the issue, Principal Reece wrote in the email: "When a parent or student shares concerns about bullying or harassment with administration, teachers, or staff, they are immediately investigated at our school site and both students and their parents are contacted."

It's unclear how Tinsley got into the classroom as visitors are required to sign in at the front office.

Sources: CBS News