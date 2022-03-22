Angry Homeowner Opens Fire On Officers Responding To Call, Armed Good Samaritans Step In

According to the Bellingham Police Department, the February 10 incident started at about 3 p.m. when a homeowner burned a trash pile outside his home.

His neighbor, 60-year-old Joel B. Young, enraged by the smoke, went outside and yelled at his neighbor, stating that the smoke had blown through his windows and into his home. The neighbor responded with an expletive.

In response, Young went inside and grabbed his gun and proceeded to fire birdshot in the air near his neighbor.

He then went into the house and drank another beer.

Two Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Young’s home at around 4:30 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report that Young was firing a 12-gauge shotgun into the air.

When he heard police announce themselves, Young went outside waving a gun and yelling.

“Sheriff’s Office — drop the gun!” the deputies ordered Young, but he ignored them and fired.

One deputy was shot in the head and fell to the ground.

The second deputy placed himself between Young and his wounded partner and returned fire, but he was also shot.

The second deputy retreated to cover nearby.

According to police, this was when Good Samaritans stepped in and fired multiple shots in Young’s direction to provide cover for the wounded deputies, who were pulled into a nearby garage by other neighbors.

They performed first aid on the deputies while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene to provide backup, and the Bellingham police called in the SWAT team. Young’s home was surrounded, and he surrendered to deputies just after 6 p.m.

Young was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

As soon as backup arrived, the wounded deputies were rushed to hospital.

Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo stated that both deputies were in “stable” condition.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Elfo applauded his deputies’ bravery and the Good Samaritans’ heroics.

“Despite being seriously wounded and impaired by their injuries, both deputies courageously followed their training, stayed in the fight and took care of each other and area residents,” he wrote. “Second, we are extraordinarily blessed that several armed citizens came to the deputies’ assistance at the critical moments when they were most vulnerable.”

“I have contacted all three of the good Samaritans and expressed appreciation on behalf of myself and all members of law enforcement and their families. There will be a more formal recognition of these humble citizen heroes once more details of their actions can be released,” the post read.

Sources: The Police Tribune