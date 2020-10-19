Amy Coney Barrett Faces Backlash Over Outfit Choice During Confirmation Hearing

A Twitter debate about Amy Coney Barrett was launched on Monday after Leslie McAdoo Gordon, a 1996 cum lade graduate of the Georgetown University Law Center, tweeted "Women lawyers & judges wear suits, including dresses with jackets, for work. It is not a great look that ACB consistently does not. No male judge would be dressed in less than correct courtroom attire. It's inappropriately casual."

She accompanied the tweet with a photo of Barrett in her fuchsia-colored business dress which she wore during Tuesday's confirmation hearings.

Gordon’s tweet received thousands of negative responses and only around 800 likes.

Fox Nation and SiriusXM Patriot host David Webb responded, "Finally, the uniform police have shown up. #sarcasm."

A Twitter user called Gordon’s tweet petty, writing, "Isn't it interesting watching how some women support their constituents…criticizing Judge Barrett's dress is about as petty as they come. What am I missing here? I am interested in what she is saying, not what she's wearing!"

Michael Trotta responded, "When they put the robes on, they all look the same."

Townhall Editor and Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tweeted, "Actually it's a wonderful look. And she'll be wearing a black robe for the rest of her career, nice to mix it up beforehand."

The DailyBeast wrote about Barrett’s outfit, stating, "The dress stood out in a room full of anodyne blue and black suits; it spoke of soft prettiness when the proceedings are about the very opposite. Her outfit radiates a maternal warmth, an easy comfort. It hides her staunchly right-wing record. It masks the harm she has the potential to enable once confirmed against women, LGBTQ people, all of those with Obamacare, and victims of voter suppression."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Amy Coney Barret in a red dress and a giant black mask covering her mouth today giving me really eerie Handsmaid's Tale vibes," referring to Hulu series The Handsmaid's Tale based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name.

Kami Mensonides posted a 1993 picture of Senator Joe Biden, then the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, escorting Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Ginsburg was wearing a red and white striped shirt.

Yet another Twitter user responded to Gordon, writing, "Actually, Ms. Gordon this is a great dress and Amy Coney Barret looks fabulous. BUT since you brought it up, here's Amal Clooney, Human Rights Attorney at the UN, fighting for human rights….in a dress. #ConfirmACB."

