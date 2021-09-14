Alleged Details Of Patrick Swayze's Last Days Emerge

Insiders claim the widow of actor Patrick Swayze abused him before and after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The 57-year-old actor was married to Lisa Niemi for 34 years and died from cancer in September 2009, reports StarPulse.

The marriage had been abusive, friends now say, with Niemi cheating on Patrick with men and women.

“He loved her with all his heart but it was a serious love-hate relationship," a friend who knew Patrick for a while said, reports Radar Online.

"She would beat on him and he would beat on the walls and furniture. They fought and I covered up a lot of that -- they destroyed hotel rooms, cars, their house ... It was abusive," the source added.

But Swayze allegedly never hit her back.

Even when her husband had cancer, she still reportedly attacked him.

“It didn’t matter. She wouldn’t hit him with stuff -- she would claw at his arms and neck. She would punch and slap him,” a friend said.

“As he got sick, he was defenseless,” the unnamed source added. “Cancer bought him from 180 pounds to 90 pounds. She always had [the] upper hand because he wouldn’t hit her.”

She was also allegedly neglectful.

"Lisa would be gone for hours doing whatever she was doing and Donnie [his brother] would come in and Patrick would be lying in his own feces and pee," a source said.

Before he died, sources say his wife isolated him from family and friends.

"She wouldn’t even let him go outside the ranch ... She pretty much kept him prisoner," his friend said.

The only way he could talk to people was reportedly by calling them after she fell asleep.

"He’d call me a 2 a.m. after she had already passed out and we would talk at that time!" the friend said. "It was unusual but yet again that was Lisa, she was that way."

Swayze never left his wife because he reportedly feared she would reveal a secret of his.

"We would talk like old friends, like what was going on in our lives and [the affairs] would come up," childhood friend Charlotte Stevens said. "I would tell him, ‘You mean to tell me she’s having these affairs and you haven’t stepped out on her?’ And he would say, ‘No I don’t want it used against me.'"