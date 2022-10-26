Skip to main content

Airport Comes To An Immediate Standstill When Passengers Hear Unmistakable Sound

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are demonstrating their patriotism despite record levels of political division in America.

As over 100 children of fallen service members boarded a plane for Disney World at Nashville International Airport’s gate C10, everyone at the gate stood and sang the national anthem.

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

The children were part of the annual Snowball Express, an all-expenses paid vacation to Disney World for children of service members killed in combat.

In 2017, the Gary Sinise Foundation took over Snowball Express, and 1,722 children were part of the event in 2018.

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

When the children were announced in Nashville before they boarded the plane, people at the gate stood and began singing the national anthem.

Author and speaker Jen Tringale recorded the monumental moment.

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

"Most every person standing around, myself included was bawling at the sight of these kids and spouses who have paid so great a price for our country. To see all of this at Christmas time was so humbling," she wrote on her social media page.

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

"I'll never forget it myself," she added. "Witnessing an unannounced standstill like that by the general public - out of honor."

Sources: ABC 13

Popular Video

Related Articles

airport
Society

Airport Comes To An Immediate Standstill When Passengers Hear Unmistakable Sound

driver
Society

DUI Driver Who Maimed Principal Shows Up Hours Late To Court, Judge Calls Off Plea Deal

sign
Society

Controversial Alabama Church Sign Sparks Community Outrage

dunkin
Society

Officer Claims Dunkin' Donuts Employees Allegedly 'Refused' To Serve Him Because Of His Hat

restaurant
Society

Houston Restaurant Accused Of Being 'Racist' Over New Dress Code , Owner Doubles Down

joke
Society

Pennsylvania Restaurant Faces Backlash, Protest Over 'Offensive' Sign

tammy
Social

Influencer Draws Attention After Sharing Photo In Crochet Bikini

teen
Society

Teenager Arrested, Jailed Over Feud Stirred By Her Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ T-Shirt To School