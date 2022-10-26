Airport Comes To An Immediate Standstill When Passengers Hear Unmistakable Sound

As over 100 children of fallen service members boarded a plane for Disney World at Nashville International Airport’s gate C10, everyone at the gate stood and sang the national anthem.

The children were part of the annual Snowball Express, an all-expenses paid vacation to Disney World for children of service members killed in combat.

In 2017, the Gary Sinise Foundation took over Snowball Express, and 1,722 children were part of the event in 2018.

When the children were announced in Nashville before they boarded the plane, people at the gate stood and began singing the national anthem.

Author and speaker Jen Tringale recorded the monumental moment.

"Most every person standing around, myself included was bawling at the sight of these kids and spouses who have paid so great a price for our country. To see all of this at Christmas time was so humbling," she wrote on her social media page.

"I'll never forget it myself," she added. "Witnessing an unannounced standstill like that by the general public - out of honor."

