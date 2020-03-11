Air Force Changes Its Service Anthem To Align With 'Message Of Diversity'

On Thursday, Air Force chief of staff, Gen. David Goldfein, announced that the service anthem had been changed to include gender-neutral lyrics.

“Our song must reflect our history, the inspiring service and accomplishments of all who’ve served, and the rich diversity that makes today’s Air Force indisputably the strongest and most capable in the world,” Goldfein wrote in a message to airmen, cadets and academy alumni.

This change was effected after female Air Force Academy cadets asked him why the third verse only hailed the bravery of men, and not that of women.

The third line reads: “To a friend we send a message of his brother men who fly.”

Despite the change, all the other verses remain the same, and include gender references like “at ‘em boys, give ‘er the gun.”

The new version of the third line reads: “To a friend we send a message of the brave who serve on high.”

