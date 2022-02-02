After Vietnam Veteran Dies, Family Stunned To See What’s Just Inches Away From The Coffin

Photo Credit: Bill Cox/Facebook, Sgt. John J. Parry, USMC/Wikimedia Commons

A man's post about his father keeping the promise of a military brother at his funeral went viral.

Bill Cox originally shared his post on the Facebook page of the Marine Corps Veterans, explaining the accompanying photo of his father standing next to a casket:

My 83 year old father, Master Sergeant William H.Cox, (Wild Willy), USMC, Retired, honoring one of his Vietnam brothers, First Sergeant James J. Hollingsworth (Holly), USMC, Retired. They made a pact in a bunker while under heavy fire at Marble Mountain, RVN, to stay in touch, if they survived their tour, and they did. Both were door gunners, and dad was the only enlisted man in VMO-2 to be awarded the DFC in Vietnam. Both served twenty years in the Corps, and Holly was highly decorated as well. Dad has to use a cane most of the time now, but he insisted on not using it during his vigil at the casket and at the funeral.

William Cox told Greenville Online that he was stunned when Hollingsworth asked him to speak at his funeral.

"I said: ‘Boy, that’s a rough mission you’re assigning me to there,’" he told the site.

William added that the connection he shared with Hollingsworth was unlike any bond he'd ever known.

"There’s a bond between Marines that’s different from any other branch of service. We’re like brothers," he said.

Bill later expressed disbelief over how much the original post touched people.

"Wow! I posted this on 'USMC Vets.Marine Corps Veterans' partly because of the upcoming Marine Corps Birthday…to show the brotherhood of the Corps and to honor dad and his good friend, First Sergeant James J. Hollingsworth (Hollie). It has been viewed over 20,000 times, with hundreds of comments and shares!! Many comments made my eyes water. Semper Fi, Marines," Bill wrote.

Many readers applauded the veteran for keeping the promise he made to his friend.

"What a touching picture ... My mother had eight brothers..5 enlisted at the same time during World War 2..all 8 served along with one sister ! God bless your Dad !!!!! America Is Thankful for his service," one reader commented on Cox's Facebook post.

"They are the epitome of how we should treat each other and be there for each other in life and death. Rest in peace and thank you for your service," another commented.

"I find this amazing I love that people that have a friend that they will stand by you no matter what that is a true and golden friendship," another wrote.

