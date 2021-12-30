After Learning Of Mom’s ‘Lesson’ For Her Kids, Judge Gives Her Another Lesson: 20 Years In Jail

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about children dying from heatstroke in cars. A record number of deaths have been recorded in recent years with 905 children dying in total since 1998. This article provides tips on how to keep children safe: https://www.nhtsa.gov/child-safety/you-can-help-prevent-hot-car-deaths

Mom Cynthia was frustrated. Her two small children, Juliet Rodriguez and her younger brother Cavanaugh Ramirez, were acting out and really getting on Cynthia’s nerves. That’s when Cynthia decided to teach her young children a lesson – so she locked them in the vehicle on a hot day which killed them. Cynthia never had the intention of killing her, two small children. However, she put them in a dangerous situation as a form of discipline while she stayed in the cool house, smoked marijuana, watched television and fell asleep for a nap.

Now the Parker County mother has been found guilty of two counts of reckless injury to a child. Then the judge handed down the sentence, which has locked Cynthia in prison for the next twenty years of her life.

Because 24-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph was found guilty of two counts of reckless injury to a child, she is expected to serve hard time alongside other people who were also convicted.

Cynthia’s crimes were classified as first-degree felonies.

The two children died on May 26. After they died, Cynthia told detectives that the children had disappeared and locked themselves in the car. Her daughter Juliet was two-years-old while baby Cavanaugh was just 16-months-old when he died.

As investigators asked more questions, they learned that Randolph was not telling the whole truth. She revealed through testimony that she had been angry with her children because she caught them playing in the 2010 Honda Crosstour and threw tantrums when asked to get out of it. That’s when Cynthia decided that if they wanted to play in the car, they’d play in the car if it was the last thing they ever did. She locked the door and allowed the children to boil in the hot car on the warm May afternoon.

Cynthia believed that the two-year-old would be able to open the car and save her 16-month-old brother from the horrors. She was wrong.

Instead, Cynthia went inside and smoked marijuana. Then she turned to the Kardashians for parenting advice as she watched their family dynamics on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” When the children still did not come into the house, Cynthia passed out for a long nap, and when she woke up after her high had worn off, she went to the car to check on her children and found them “expired.”

The arrest affidavit said, “She was asleep for two or three hours.”

Cynthia was horrified when she found her two children unresponsive in the hot car. It was determined later that the children died of heatstroke after their mother locked them in the vehicle to teach them a lesson. On that day, temperatures reached 96 degrees, which meant it was at least 140 degrees inside the vehicle.

When she saw that her babies were dead, Randolph decided to stage the scene. She broke the car window, so it looked like an accident. She called 911 and fabricated a long story about how she had lost her children only to find them dead in the car. She later admitted the story was a lie and was arrested. Now she’s spending the next two decades behind bars.

